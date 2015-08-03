Amazon is offering £10 off any order over £50 for today only

Update: this offer has now expired - it was available in the UK until midnight on August 3rd.
If you thought Prime Day was a bit of a let down, perhaps this will be more to your taste?
For one day only, Amazon.co.uk is offering £10 off any order of £50 and over when you use the promo code BIGTHANKS at the checkout.
That's a saving of up to 20% on literally anything on the Amazon UK site - not a bad deal if there's something you've got your eye on around the £50 mark.
To clarify, this offer expires at midnight tonight, and each person can only get the discount once - you can't keep making purchases all day and claim the £10 discount on everything, you scamps.
Better than Prime Day's deals?
So why is Amazon doing this? It's to congratulate itself on being named the UK's top retailer. According to a survey of 20,000 UK shoppers by the Havas media group, Amazon is the UK's "top performing meaningful retail brand" - answers on a postcard if you can work out what that actually means.
The top 10 came out like this:
1. Amazon
2. Marks & Spencer
3. John Lewis
4. Aldi
5. Sainsbury's
6. Boots
7. Lidl
8. ASDA
9. Tesco
10. Morrisons
Get your £10 discount at Amazon on all orders over £50 until the end of the day