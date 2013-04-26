Vine is on its way to Android

While it's fair to say that Vine is still in its early stages as a social networking tool, its biggest limitation right now is that the video-snapping app is only available to iOS users.

But according to The Verge, an Android app is coming "soon", though there's no indication whether "soon" means weeks or months. Still, it's good to hear that one is on its way, especially as it turns out that Vine is actually reinventing art.

Not only that, but Vine has also submitted an app update to the Apple Store that will allow you to tag friends in your bitesized clips. We expect this will go live very soon.

