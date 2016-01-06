The Blinkbox movie service has a terrible new name

This time last year TalkTalk took over the reins of Blinkbox from Tesco, and it's finally got around to giving the service new lick of paint: it's now going to be known as TalkTalk TV.

It doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, and it also happens to be the umbrella term TalkTalk uses for its subscription YouView-powered television packages (those bundled with phone and broadband offerings).

For existing Blinkbox users, everything works just the same as usual, only with a new name at the top of the page. The website URL still needs to be swapped over but that should happen very soon.

The rebranding has also been applied to the apps for Android and iOS. Sorry about the new name, Blinkbox users, but at least you can carry on buying movies and shows as normal.