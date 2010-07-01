Rose: Google TV is 'a bit of a consumer fail'

CTO of Project Canvas Anthony Rose has admitted that he is unconvinced with what Google is offering with its Google TV service.

Speaking at Intel's Shaping the Future of TV conference in London, Rose explained that while Google TV sounded interesting there were some faults in its concept.

"Google has opted for an open platform [for Google TV], so they are giving you web functionality on your TV, including searching the web. While this is good, maybe Google is a bit too open for consumers.

"When I'm sitting next to my TV with a keyboard trying to search for things to watch, that's what I call a bit of a consumer fail [as it] denies the existence of linear TV.

"We believe that Canvas hits a nice sweet spot – with program search, linear TV and recommendations as well.

"Consumers want a single place to go online [for TV] and something that leverages linear channels.

"With Project Canvas, you will be able to get linear TV with extra functionality."

Canvas technology

In his speech, Rose also revealed some of the technology behind Project Canvas, noting that it has been created in such a way that no matter how old the Canvas set-top box you have is, it will offer the same functionality as the newer boxes – this is to do with utilising Intel's Atom chip.

Interestingly this is the same technology which is will be powering Google TV.

As for how Project Canvas will be piped to homes, Rose revealed that Canvas and the ISPs behind it will be using multicast technology.

This is similar technology which is currently in use in both Germany and Austria.

Project Canvas has a UK release date of early 2011.