Remember Gangnam Style? It just broke YouTube

We really hoped we'd never have to use this picture again

As the old saying goes, true evil never dies.

According to Google, Psy's Gangnam Style - yes, that one - has just broken YouTube's view counter, exceeding 2,147,483,647 views, the most that a 32-bit integer can hold. Who the hell is still watching this?

YouTube has found a solution as the numbers appear to be clocking up once again, but for a brief moment it was caught out. "We never thought a video would be watched in numbers greater than a 32-bit integer," reads a post on YouTube's Google+ page, "but that was before we met Psy."

More blips!

Get some blips on your radar.