Google Product Search updates, but not for UK

Google has upgraded its US Product Search, but a UK overhaul is not imminent according to the search giant.

The US Product Search has been given a fresh coat of paint for the busy 'Holiday' period, with retail partners brought in to bolster the offering.

But the UK will have to wait for a similar upgrade, with Google telling TechRadar that there are no fresh deals in place.

No partnerships

"The overhaul is available on the US site only at this stage," said Google's Clara Armand-Delille.

"But we're always interested in making our products and services more relevant to our users locally."

The US update includes "several new features", with Sameer Samat, Director of Product Management discussing a 1.3 version of the Google Shopper mobile app and the arrival of 'popular products' and aisles, as well as the partnerships.

"We've partnered with more than 70 retail brands - including national retailers like Best Buy and Williams-Sonoma, as well as software manufacturers like JDA, Epicor and Oracle - to connect shoppers searching online with local stores that have the items they're are looking for in-stock," blogged Samat.

We'll have to wait and see if Google is going to expand its UK offering.