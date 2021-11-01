Intel’s Arc Alchemist GPU is looking pretty in silver according to newly leaked images

Intel has been pretty tight-lipped about its upcoming Arc Alchemist GPU, but some recently leaked information may finally shed some light on the graphics card’s physical features.

Both sides of the graphics card have been leaked, showing off a lovely silver color, a good shot of the fans, and the PCB layout, according to a video from Moore’s Law is Dead. The images also show that it may use 8 and 6-pin power connectors, which already puts it at disadvantage considering the rumored PCIe 5.0 power connector that provides 600W of power with only one cable.

Earlier performance test leaks suggest the Intel Arc Alchemist 512EU model will boast 16GB GDDR6 memory and 4,096 FP32 Execution Units easily matching the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and 3060 / 3060 Ti as well as AMD’s RX 6700 XT and 6600 XT. The lower-end DG2-128EU GPU model will most likely sport 8GB of GDDR6 memory and 1024 FP32 shading units, making for solid competition in the low-end GPU market.

Analysis: Too little too late?

Seeing a possible model for the Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card is great news, though the pin count is certainly disappointing and could serve to hold back the 512EU model. Plus, the 2022 release date could really hurt Team Blue’s sales long-term.

The 512EU model already doesn’t match with Nvidia’s current top dog, the RTX 3090. By the time it launches later next year, both Team Red and Green most likely will have even stronger GPUs lined up for release.

But of course, this is all conjecture based on leaks and rumors, as we still don’t have official word from Intel on the Arc Alchemist or from Nvidia and AMD on any future GPU releases.

Via PC Gamer