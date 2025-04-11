MSI has apparently leaked new its Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti third-party GPUs, and I’m worried these budget GPUs will come with a ‘new motherboard’ tax

Nvidia's new RTX 5060 Ti GPU is almost here as MSI's third-party models have been leaked in new images

The images reveal the GPU's PCIe 5.0 interface along with 16-pin or 8-pin power connectors

PCIe 4.0 motherboard users may need to upgrade to get the best out of the new GPU

Nvidia has yet to complete the full launch of its RTX 5000 series GPU lineup, as it still has some low-end cards in the pipeline. Fortunately, a new leak has given us a first look at third-party models of an unannounced Blackwell GPU. Spoiler alert: you might want to upgrade your motherboard.

Thanks to VideoCardz, MSI's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards have leaked with new images showcasing four different models, and each of them uses either 16-pin or 8-pin connectors. More importantly, all of these GPUs will use PCIe 5.0, as the leaked images (which I won't post here) indicate.

While higher-end RTX 5000 series GPUs can provide great performance results for users on non-PCIe 5.0 motherboards, it might not be the same story for lower-end cards like the upcoming RTX 5060 Ti.

Since low-end GPUs don't have the same processing power as what you'd get with an RTX 5080, for example, aspects like VRAM capacity and PCIe bandwidth speeds have a bigger impact on performance.

If the RTX 5060 Ti is indeed PCIe 5.0 x8, it's more than likely going to hinder performance for gamers still using PCIe 4.0 (or older) motherboards, as the GPU won't be used to its full potential when it may desperately need it - especially for the rumored 8GB VRAM models.

In this case, you have to wonder whether buying a new budget GPU and possibly having to upgrade to a PCIe 5.0 motherboard (if you don't already have one) is worth the cost: instead, it may be a better choice to purchase an older high-end GPU - if one can be found at launch price, anyway.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Is budget PC gaming gradually becoming non-existent?

Let me get one thing straight: this isn't me having a go at Nvidia or any other GPU manufacturer making the jump to the PCIe 5.0 interface. It's rather an observation of how bad the GPU market is in terms of consumers finding GPUs at their launch prices, and the high likelihood of having to mandatorily upgrade your motherboard or other components to get the best out of your new graphics card.

For those using PCIe 4.0 motherboards, the RTX 3000 and 4000 series GPUs are ideal, as they are all PCIe 4.0 cards. While the new PCIe 5.0 cards can still be used on other motherboards, you will definitely feel the performance loss, particularly with weaker hardware as its capabilities would be cut in half by bandwidth limitations.

It's also easy for me to suggest buying an older high-end GPU, but you'd either struggle to find it in stock anywhere due to discontinuations, or end up overpaying (just look at XFX's Radeon RX 7900 XTX for example).

So it begs the question: is 'budget' PC gaming becoming non-existent? Inflation, scalpers, low availability, and tariffs are all active, making what is supposed to be budget hardware more expensive. When you tie that in with an entire PC build, it's no longer 'budget'.

Aside from handheld gaming PCs or laptops, PC gaming is currently an expensive hobby, and I'm hoping things can change sooner for the better...