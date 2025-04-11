MSI has apparently leaked new its Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti third-party GPUs, and I’m worried these budget GPUs will come with a ‘new motherboard’ tax
Probably can't call these budget GPUs if you're one who needs a motherboard upgrade
- Nvidia's new RTX 5060 Ti GPU is almost here as MSI's third-party models have been leaked in new images
- The images reveal the GPU's PCIe 5.0 interface along with 16-pin or 8-pin power connectors
- PCIe 4.0 motherboard users may need to upgrade to get the best out of the new GPU
Nvidia has yet to complete the full launch of its RTX 5000 series GPU lineup, as it still has some low-end cards in the pipeline. Fortunately, a new leak has given us a first look at third-party models of an unannounced Blackwell GPU. Spoiler alert: you might want to upgrade your motherboard.
Thanks to VideoCardz, MSI's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards have leaked with new images showcasing four different models, and each of them uses either 16-pin or 8-pin connectors. More importantly, all of these GPUs will use PCIe 5.0, as the leaked images (which I won't post here) indicate.
While higher-end RTX 5000 series GPUs can provide great performance results for users on non-PCIe 5.0 motherboards, it might not be the same story for lower-end cards like the upcoming RTX 5060 Ti.
Since low-end GPUs don't have the same processing power as what you'd get with an RTX 5080, for example, aspects like VRAM capacity and PCIe bandwidth speeds have a bigger impact on performance.
If the RTX 5060 Ti is indeed PCIe 5.0 x8, it's more than likely going to hinder performance for gamers still using PCIe 4.0 (or older) motherboards, as the GPU won't be used to its full potential when it may desperately need it - especially for the rumored 8GB VRAM models.
In this case, you have to wonder whether buying a new budget GPU and possibly having to upgrade to a PCIe 5.0 motherboard (if you don't already have one) is worth the cost: instead, it may be a better choice to purchase an older high-end GPU - if one can be found at launch price, anyway.
Is budget PC gaming gradually becoming non-existent?
Let me get one thing straight: this isn't me having a go at Nvidia or any other GPU manufacturer making the jump to the PCIe 5.0 interface. It's rather an observation of how bad the GPU market is in terms of consumers finding GPUs at their launch prices, and the high likelihood of having to mandatorily upgrade your motherboard or other components to get the best out of your new graphics card.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
For those using PCIe 4.0 motherboards, the RTX 3000 and 4000 series GPUs are ideal, as they are all PCIe 4.0 cards. While the new PCIe 5.0 cards can still be used on other motherboards, you will definitely feel the performance loss, particularly with weaker hardware as its capabilities would be cut in half by bandwidth limitations.
It's also easy for me to suggest buying an older high-end GPU, but you'd either struggle to find it in stock anywhere due to discontinuations, or end up overpaying (just look at XFX's Radeon RX 7900 XTX for example).
So it begs the question: is 'budget' PC gaming becoming non-existent? Inflation, scalpers, low availability, and tariffs are all active, making what is supposed to be budget hardware more expensive. When you tie that in with an entire PC build, it's no longer 'budget'.
Aside from handheld gaming PCs or laptops, PC gaming is currently an expensive hobby, and I'm hoping things can change sooner for the better...
You may also like...
- Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti benchmark leak hints at performance boost over its predecessor – but it won’t matter if it doesn’t stay at retail price
- Trump's tariffs may be paused, but that won't stop GPUs being overpriced and expensive
- Scared that your high-end Nvidia GPU might experience a cable-melting disaster? Asus has a new power monitoring feature to calm your fears
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.