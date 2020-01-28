Hurry – this amazing Google Nest Mini deal gets you a free Lenovo Smart Clock

Kitting out your home with smart home devices can be expensive, particularly if you want to add a smart speaker or display to multiple rooms in your house.

If you want to save some money on your smart home, check out this fantastic Google Nest Mini deal from Currys, which gives you a free Lenovo Smart Clock when you buy Google's latest pint-sized smart speaker.

For just £49.99, you'll not only get the Google Nest Mini, but Currys will also throw in Lenovo's compact Google Assistant-powered smart display, usually worth £79.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Google Nest Mini prices in your region.)

Google Nest Mini & Lenovo Smart Clock: £128.99 £49.99 at Currys

This Google Assistant bundle from Currys is great value for money, saving you £79.99 in total. It's a limited time deal so you'll need to be quick if you want to snap up this smart speaker / smart display combo.

The Google Nest Mini is the company's smallest smart speaker, and takes over from its predecessor, the Google Home Mini, adding an extra speaker for improved bass performance.

Made from recycled materials, this compact speaker brings with it all the smarts of Google Assistant, which means you can ask it to play music, talk you through your calendar, tell you the news, and control your other smart home devices.

Its companion, the Lenovo Smart Clock, is designed to sit on your bedside table (don't worry, it doesn't have a camera), and adds a touchscreen display to a regular Google Assistant smart speaker. As well as acting as your clock and alarm, it too packs in all the features you'd expect from a Google Assistant speaker, which means you can use it to control your smart lights, smart security cameras, and any other connected devices you might have.

In our Lenovo Smart Clock review, we awarded the nifty bedside companion four out of five stars, thanks to its compact design, great smart home features, and surprisingly good audio quality – that's why this bundle, which gives you the Smart Clock for free, is so impressive.

