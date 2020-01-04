Hurry! EE's big data iPhone, Google and Samsung deals end this weekend

Only a few days in to the New Year and retailers are already jumping on the January sales bandwagon. And for anyone looking to get their hands on a brand new mobile phone deal this month, EE will be the retailer many are looking for.

Luckily, the UK's fastest 4G network jumped straight into sales as soon as January kicked off, cutting prices and boosting data across a range of phones including the iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and the Google Pixel 4.



Head straight to EE to see the full range of January deals

However, if you are looking to get your phone directly from EE, you will have to rush. Many of the best contracts are coming to an end on Monday, giving you the weekend to get your hands on something.

As is expected with EE though, the prices here are higher for some devices than you'll find elsewhere. If you're really not fussed what network you're attached to, consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see what else is currently available.

EE's January mobile phone deals ending Monday:

Why go for an EE contract?

Beyond those speedy 4G connections, there are a lot of benefits that make EE the network to go for.

EE offers a data gifting scheme, that means you can send any leftover data you have to someone else that needs it. A feature that will make you very popular with friends and family.

You also get access to Wi-Fi calling. That means if you're in a bit of a signal dead-zone but you've got Wi-Fi, you're all good to send as many texts and calls as you want.

Another major benefit of EE is its entertainment scheme. With this you can take out six month subscriptions with Amazon Prime Video, MTV Stars and Apple Music. On top of that you can get free access to BT Sport for three months - that's a total of 21 free months of subscriptions with EE.