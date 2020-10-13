Huge Fitbit savings for Amazon Prime Day, with prices starting at £38.99

Amazon has slashed the price of some of the best Fitbit devices for Prime Day 2020, with big savings on the Versa 2, Inspire and Inspire HR.

We're not surprised to see discounts on these models following the recent release of the Versa 3 and Inspire 2, but these are all still excellent devices that have stood the test of time. The Versa 2 is a great smartwatch/fitness tracker hybrid that will serve you well for everyday wear as well as workouts, while the two Inspire models are super lightweight and unobtrusive.

Fitbit Inspire:

Fitbit's super slim activity tracker is fantastic value with this Prime Day deal. It tracks your steps throughout the day, with a battery life of up to five days, encouraging you to meet your daily activity goals, and automatically recognises workouts like runs, swims and bike rides. It's available in black and Sangria.

Fitbit Inspire HR:

The Inspire HR is a sleek, compact activity tracker that packs in all the same features as the original Inspire (including automatic workout detection and all-day step tracking), with the addition of a heart rate monitor so you can see whether you're raising your pulse enough to get a good cardio workout. The Inspire HR comes in black, lilac and white.

Fitbit Versa 2:

When we first reviewed the Fitbit Versa 2, we called it 'near perfect', and it's holding up very well. It includes contactless payments through Fitbit Pay, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking and app notifications. It's available in black, pink and grey, and is a steal on Prime Day.

If you've been on the fence about investing in a fitness tracker, or looking for a Christmas gift for a friend who's interested in improving their fitness but not ready to commit to a serious running watch, one of these could be perfect.

