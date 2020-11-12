Huawei P40 Pro hits lowest price since launch with £200 SIM-free discount

Huawei P40 Pro deals aren't the easiest to recommend as the handset doesn't have access to the Google Play Store or certain services like YouTube, Google Maps or Gmail. But a new discount makes it a touch more exciting.

If you've been considering the Huawei P40 Pro with its incredible rear camera, 5G connectivity, long lasting battery life and beautiful 90Hz display now is the best time to get one.

We previously saw this phone drop this low on Amazon Prime Day, and now Huawei has continued the discount to £699.99 on its official website. This is the lowest price we've seen for the handset since it was released in April this year.

Huawei P40 Pro (256GB): £899 £699.99 at Huawei

The Huawei P40 Pro is the company's best looking phone with a phenomenal rear camera and powerful chipset that is able to cope with anything you throw at it. Before you buy this, know that it isn't compatible with the Google Play Store but if you can workaround that you'll enjoy what the P40 Pro offers.

View Deal

Before you buy the Huawei P40 Pro ensure you're aware of the fact Google Mobile Services aren't available on the phone. Huawei has its own alternative services for many, but you may be left without access to some of your favorite features.

Have you found this article but you don't live in the UK? If that's the case, you can find the best deals for the Huawei P40 Pro deals for where you live below.

