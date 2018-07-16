Huawei Watch 2 is at its cheapest price on Amazon right now

Considering buying yourself a Wear OS smartwatch during Amazon Prime Day ? So far we've only seen the Huawei Watch 2 go on sale during this sale day when it comes to smartwatches running Google's OS.

You can buy the Huawei Watch 2 Sport, Watch 2 4G Sport and the Huawei Watch 2 Classic with some solid discounts today.

None of these deals are set to blow you away, but if you were already considering upgrading to this top-end Wear OS watch you may want to do so today to get some of the deals below.

As it's Amazon Prime Day, you'll need to have a subscription to Amazon Prime to be able to make the most of these deals. If you don't already have the service, you may want to take out a 30-day free trial to be able to buy your new smartwatch.

Huawei Watch 2 Sport| was £189.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

This isn't the biggest discount we've ever seen on a smartwatch, but the Huawei Watch 2 Sport featuring its Wear OS software is now here with a £30 discount compared to its normal selling price. View Deal

Huawei Watch 2 4G Sport| was £229.99 now £182.99 at Amazon

Like the normal Huawei Watch 2, the 4G version of the sporty watch is also discounted today so you can save a little under £50 when you buy it during Amazon Prime Day. View Deal