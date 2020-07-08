These HP gaming laptop deals start at just £599 this week

Gaming laptop deals rarely hit below £600, with pricey components pushing those prices up - usually into the thousands for premium machines. However, every now and then a cheap gaming laptop comes along that offers the perfect starter rig under this budget. This week, you're in luck - this HP Pavilion gaming laptop is just £599.99 at Amazon right now thanks to a £150 discount.

There's a Ryzen 5 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's a strong configuration at this price point - a set of specifications we'd usually see on laptops between £700 and £800. A clue as to why this gaming laptop deal is so cheap, however, lies in the GPU. You're getting Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics in here, whereas gaming laptops are typically shipping with GTX 1650 these days.

That's not to say this is a redundant offer, however. You can still run the vast majority of today's games with a GTX 1050 GPU, and if you're after a starter rig rather than an enthusiast's powerhouse, this is the perfect cheap setup. If, however, you do need a little more power under the hood, this £749 rig doubles your SSD, boosts you to a Ryzen 7 processor and upgrades you to GTX 1650 graphics.

If the HP Pavilion below isn't for you, you'll find plenty more gaming laptop deals available this week, or you can take a look at the latest deals in the Amazon Summer Sale.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up more gaming laptop deals in the US and Australia further down the page.

HP Pavilion gaming laptop deals

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £749.99 £599.99 at Amazon

There's a £150 price cut on this HP Pavilion at Amazon this week, bringing it down to just £599.99. That's makes this one of the cheapest gaming laptop deals we've seen in a while, especially when you consider the Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and GTX 1050 graphics.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £799.99 £749.99 at Amazon

If you'd prefer an upgraded spec with a 512GB SSD, Ryzen 7 processor and GTX 1650 graphics, however, you'll also find this configuration on sale for £50 off.

View Deal

More gaming laptop deals

If you're after something better suited to work, check out the latest laptop deals available this week. Or, if you're kitting out a new gaming desk, you might also want to take a look at the best cheap gaming monitor deals going right now, or these top gaming mouse deals.