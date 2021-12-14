How to watch Premier League football on BT Sport

Audio player loading…

Nothing beats a full slate of festive midweek Premier League football, and that's exactly what BT Sport is serving up this week, with 10 fixtures squeezed into three jam-packed evenings. The great news is that even non-BT customers can enjoy them with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass.

There are some belting clashes on the cards too, including a couple of awkward reunions, a relegation six-pointer and a London derby, so read on for your full guide to getting a Premier League live stream with BT Sport.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 Get full access to all the BT Sport channels for 30 days for just £25. Available to non-BT customers too and no contract required.

Dean Smith's hotly anticipated reunion with Aston Villa at Carrow Road is one of the major storylines of the week, and the race for the European spots will heat up as Arsenal host West Ham, and Leicester face Tottenham.

Burnley vs Watford is arguably the biggest game of the week with relegation at stake, while yet another uncomfortable night beckons for Rafael Benitez, leading a club whose fans don't like him against a former club whose fans despised him.

Elsewhere, there are loads of evenly-matched games, and one not so evenly-matched one. Browse the full list of fixtures at the bottom of the page to figure out which is which.

We’ll show you how to get in on the action and how to live stream Premier League football on BT Sport for all the biggest fixtures.

This 30-day pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels just £25. Enjoy the English Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Is BT Sport Monthly Pass the best way to get BT Sport?

(Image credit: BT Sport)

To watch all this festive footy goodness you don't need to be a BT Sport subscriber. You can avoid any long-lasting commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

You can cancel it anytime before the day it's due to be renewed, and you'll be able to continue watching everything BT Sport has to offer until the end of the period you've paid for.

The BT Sport monthly pass lets you stream BT Sport, rather than letting you watch it through a set-top box. It's compatible with Chromecast, laptops, iOS and Android phones and tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Now TV and Android TV media streamers, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and a wide range of smart TVs. You can watch it on pretty much any smart device under the sun.

You can also watch BT Sport on up to two devices at the same time, which is handy considering most of this week's games overlap.

It's all very modern and flexible, and easily the simplest way - and one of the cheapest ways - to get BT Sport.

Can I get BT Sport for free?

(Image credit: BT Sport)

EE and BT Mobile customers can get BT Sport free of charge, but only through specific plans.

On EE, BT Sport - or in some cases BT Sport Ultimate - is available as a free 'Smart Benefit' or an addon on this range of plans.

Meanwhile, BT Mobile customers can get free BT Sport through plans that cost £15 or more per month with a Broadband discount, or £20 or more per month without a Broadband discount.

On other BT Mobile plans it costs £5 per month.

However, in each of these cases BT Sport will be limited to your phone only, and you won't be able to Chromecast it or access the service on any other device.

How else can I sign up to BT Sport?

(Image credit: BT Sport)

And then there's the traditional route. BT Sport is, of course, also available as part of an array of BT TV and BT broadband deals, as well as Sky TV deals, and Virgin broadband and TV deals.

The most reasonable BT Sport plan allows you to add all the BT Sport channels to your TV package for only an extra £15 per month. If you'd like throw in all the Sky Sports too, then it's £40. Both are 24-month contracts but offer a huge range of sport on. You'll never need to worry about missing a fight of fixture again.

Full BT Sport package from £15 per month Full BT Sport package from £15 per month

What else can I watch on BT Sport?

(Image credit: BT)

BT Sport also shows the Premier League's 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday lunchtimes, but its other huge football draw is the Champions League.

Every game of every round of Europe's premier club competition is televised or live streamed by BT Sport in the UK, and it has the exclusive rights to the Europa League and European Conference League too.

And that's not all of its football output, with Serie A and Ligue 1 also on BT Sport.

MotoGP, Champions Cup, Challenge Cup and Premiership rugby, the 2021 Ashes, Major League Baseball, NCAA football, NCAA basketball, and WWE wrestling (via PPV) are the other major sporting events it has the rights to.

Can I watch Premier League on BT Sport from abroad?

In short...no. Much like Netflix, iPlayer, Disney Plus and pretty much every other TV streaming service, you can expect your viewing pleasure to be curtailed by geo-blocking, That is, you can't watch your usual catalogue of shows and streams when overseas.

So if you’re away from the UK but still want to watch the football on your BT Sport account, then your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

Fixtures on BT Sport this week

All times GMT.

Tuesday, December 14

7.30pm - Brentford vs Man United (postponed)

7.45pm - Norwich vs Aston Villa

8pm - Man City vs Leeds

Wednesday, December 15

7.30pm - Brighton vs Wolves

7.30pm - Burnley vs Watford

7.30pm - Crystal Palace vs Watford

8pm - Arsenal vs West Ham

Thursday, December 16