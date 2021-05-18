You'll be pleased to hear there is a relatively easy answer when it comes to how to cancel Sky TV. So whether you got got a great introductory offer with one of the best Sky TV deals and have exhausted its extensive library, or simply fancy a change, you're in the right place.

Perhaps that show you wanted has ended, maybe the cost is too much now, or you might just have found a new hobby that's taking up all your time. Whatever it is, this is your way out of that Sky TV contract.

Read on to see our questions and answers that cover off all the details of how to cancel Sky TV.

How to cancel Sky TV

To get started with the process of cancelling your Sky TV subscription, it's best to either pick up the phone and talk to someone there, or head onto the Sky TV website.

If the personal touch is for you and it's the phone you want, then you can call Sky on 0333 7593 922. It's worth noting you will likely incur charges calling this number

Alternatively, you can put pen to paper and write a letter to Sky Subscribers Services Ltd, PO Box 43, Livingston, West Lothian, EH54 7DD.

There are two types of cancellation to consider, either within your contract time to break off early, or after your contract has lapsed.

If your contract is done then you can leave right away with no fee, although there is a 31 days notice period.

If you're still within the contract period then it's most likely that Sky may require you to pay an early termination charge. This will be based on what you still owe, what you've already paid, and the channels you subscribe to.

But Sky also takes off an amount based on the fact it will receive your money in a lump sum, VAT and the business cost saved by not providing you with the service.

What streaming service should I get after I cancel Sky TV?

Nowadays the selection of streaming options are huge and each is getting better all the time. That's likely why Sky throws in Netflix as part of many of its best Sky TV packages. Perhaps you still want Sky but just want to ditch the contract commitment? Then Now might be better suited to you.

Alternatively, you can snatch up a subscription to plenty of other streaming services with completely fresh libraries of films and TV series.

Amazon Prime Video

Sign up to Amazon's very own streaming platform, Prime Video, and get over 2,000 boxsets and almost 13,000 great films in one place, including Amazon Original titles, such as The Boys and Hunters, as well as imports straight from the US, such as This is Us. You can get Prime Video alone for £5.99 a month, or have it as a part of your Prime subscription, with free next day delivery and access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading and more for £7.99 a month or £79 a year. New customers, or customers returning after over a year, can enjoy a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, while students can get a six month free trial, thereafter getting Prime with 50% off, costing £3.99 a month or £39 a year.

Disney Plus

Something for all the family, Disney Plus offers a boatload of content, including golden oldies and fresh new Disney Plus originals. Straight from the vault, watch Animated Classics like The Lion King and The Little Mermaid, as well as adults being able to enjoy the latest introduction of Disney Plus Star titles, including Grey's Anatomy and Oscar winning titles like Nomadland. Disney Plus costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year, bagging you a 15% discount if you commit to the annual plan. Sadly, you will no longer find a Disney Plus free trial. However, you can benefit from brand new releases heading straight to the platform with Disney Plus Premier Access set to include Cruella and Black Widow.

Apple TV Plus

Looking for an uber affordable option with a small, but excellent selection of TV and film? Apple TV Plus may just be the answer, costing just £4.99 a month with a 7-day free trial available. Here you'll find a host of A-list, high production value entertainment, including The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrel. Ted Lasso features Jason Sudeikis, or feature length films like Tom Hank's Greyhound.

