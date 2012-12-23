WIN! An Epson portable gaming 3D projector

This lightweight, HD-Ready projector offers the ideal blend of quality and affordability

We've teamed up with Epson to offer you the chance to win the EH-TW550 – an affordable, portable, 720p, HD-Ready 3D projector. Ideal for gamers, the EH-TW550 offers a dedicated gaming colour mode and 3LCD technology with equally bright White and Colour Light Output for vivid, lifelike images.

There's also a split-screen display function and RFID to provide a strong signal for 3D glasses

With its slim design, the EH-TW550 is light enough to move between rooms or carry to a friend's house for a gaming tournament. Set-up is quick and easy thanks to manual horizontal and automatic vertical keystone correction. There's also a three-year lamp warranty.

Epson's 3LCD technology outputs up to 3,000 lumens of brightness, while a contrast ratio of 5,000:1 ensure blacks are deep, colours are vivid and every detail is accurately reproduced. Colour can be optimised for gaming by selecting a special 'game' mode, with additional colour modes available for viewing film and other content.

The projector's split-screen display function allows two different sources to be viewed at the same time - great for checking sports scores in the middle of a game, or flicking through TV channels.

To win, just click here to answer the following question: How many sources can be displayed on the Epson TW-550 at one time?

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.