Onkyo releases affordable 'surround sensation'

Home Cinema specialist Onkyo is releasing a new 2.1 "Surround Sensation" receiver which the company desribes as "the world’s first true one-box, high definition surround system, designed specifically to add a new dimension to the typically ‘so-so’ sound quality typical of the latest flatscreen TVs."

The HTX-22HD 2.1-channel digital home cinema system is based around an integrated A/V amplifier with built-in subwoofer and comes with two separate front satellite speakers.

"DTS Surround Sensation" is a new codec designed to deliver virtual 5.1-channel surround sound using just two speakers and a subwoofer.

Competitively priced

"DTS has had a great relationship with Onkyo for many years and we are very excited to be reaching new heights with the launch of DTS Surround Sensation in the HTX-22HD," said Rick Beaton, DTS senior vice president, Research & Development and Engineering.

"Like us, they are a company that puts out quality product and we look forward to a successful relationship in the future."

The system comes with two HDMI inputs and one output, an onboard decoder for Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD, Vector Linear Shaping Technology, Audyssey 2EQ set-up system plus Dynamic EQ, and Remote Interactive over HDMI.

The Onkyo HTX-22HD system releases in May and is pretty competitively priced at £300.