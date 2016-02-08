Captain America: Civil War Super Bowl spot makes it impossible to choose a side

In grand Super Bowl tradition, home viewers are being treated to a number of sneak peeks at this year’s biggest upcoming movies, and the Super Bowl TV spot for Captain America: Civil War might be the biggest and most impressive yet.

Once again focusing on the characters at the heart its story, the latest Civil War teaser makes us feel sorry for Tony Stark and concerned about Captain America’s stance in this superhero kerfuffle – he may be the titular hero at the centre of this film, but so far Marvel’s marketing team is making it very hard to sympathise with his side of the argument.

The countdown to Super Bowl 52 has begun. See how you can stream Super Bowl 2018 online for free.

We know that Steve Rogers just wants to protect his lifelong friend, Bucky (a.k.a. The Winter Soldier), but is he really worth all this drama? Especially when we see he has no qualms about trying to shoot Tony Stark in the face at point-blank range (Tony’s shocked expression in this part of the TV spot is more effective than any blockbuster battle or special effect).

Which is not to say the spot is lacking in this department – the effective teaser packs a great deal of action into its short running time, and ends on a powerful superhero standoff that gives us our best look at Black Panther yet.

See for yourself at the Super Bowl spot embedded below – If there’s one certainty regarding this movie, it’s that May 6 can’t get here soon enough.