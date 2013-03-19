Cameron still beavering away on scripts for Avatar sequels

For those desperate to stare into Pandora's 3D box once more, iconic director James Cameron has offered a word of caution on the Avatar 2 release date.

Although the director is not too worried about the pressure mounting on him to follow up the biggest 3D hit of all time, he is still worrying about getting the script done.

"It's a little daunting because sequels are always tricky," he told Play Goes Strong. "You have to be surprising and stay ahead of audience anticipation. At the same time, you have to massage their feet with things that they know and love about the first film."

Walk the line

"I've walked that line in the past, so I'm not too worried about it. At the same time, I definitely have to deliver the goods," he added.

"As for a release date that will be determined by when I get the script out. No pressure!"

The original Avatar was seen as the beginning of the 3D era but, despite Cameron championing the technology, it's perhaps not had the impact some might have expected.

That's not to say we're not already chewing the legs of our 3D glasses in anticipation for Avatar's sequels though...

Via Screen Rant