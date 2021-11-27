Hey, Trainers! These early Cyber Monday Pokémon deals are a real catch

If you’ve got a penchant for everything Pokémon, we’ve spotted some brilliant early Pokémon deals that are worth shining a spotlight on as the Cyber Monday deals approach.

With Black Friday 2021 now officially over – though most retailers couldn’t wait until November 26 to start dropping their deals – there are still plenty of savings to be had on Pokémon games, console bundles, and accessories as Cyber Monday approaches.

In the US, various Pokémon games have been discounted, like New Pokémon Snap, and Pokémon Sword, which are down to $49.94 at Walmart, and you can pick up various accessories and merchandise using the links below.

In the UK, Very has a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that includes both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for £389.97 (saving you £10), and the limited edition Pokémon Nintendo Switch Lite is surprisingly still in stock at Argos for £199.99.

You can also pick up a Nintendo Switch neon model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, three months of Nintendo Switch Online, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, and get a free carry case for £309.99. If you’re after the Nintendo Switch OLED model, you can get Pokémon Brilliant Diamond for £359.99 along with a free carry case.

Today's best Pokémon early Cyber Monday deals (US)

Pokémon Sword/Shield: $59.99 Pokémon Sword/Shield: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

Save $10 - Pokémon Sword and Shield are two of the best selling Switch games to date, and it's easy to see why. Catch, battle and trade all-new Pokémon and embark on a new adventure in the Galar region.

New Pokémon Snap: $59.99 New Pokémon Snap: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

Save $10 - A faithful new take on the classic N64 game Pokémon Snap, capture all your favorite pocket monsters through the lens of your camera as you explore various different habitats and environments.

Pokken Tournament DX: $59.99 Pokken Tournament DX: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

Save $10 - Take control of one of 21 Pokémon fighters, and battle it out in a beat 'em up that's basically Tekken starring Pokémon. With new fighters and online play, this is one of the more overlooked Pokémon titles out there that's well worth picking up.

Today's best Pokémon early Cyber Monday deals (UK)

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee: £44.99 Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee: £44.99 £36.99 at Very

Save £8 - You can get both Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokémon Let's Go Eevee at Very for just £36.99. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for these two great games, but it comes close enough that this is still a tempting deal.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pearl: £44.99 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pearl: £44.99 £42.99 at Very

Save £2 - It might not seem like much, but to see any discount on the two newest Pokémon which only launched on November 19 is nothing to be sniffed at. Both titles are on sale, too, so you can pick your favorite.

Pokémon Sword/Shield: £39.99 Pokémon Sword/Shield: £39.99 £36.99 at Very

Save £3 - Pokémon Sword and Shield are two of the best-selling Switch games to date, and it's easy to see why. Catch, battle and trade all-new Pokémon and embark on a new adventure in the Galar region.

New Pokémon Snap: £44.99 New Pokémon Snap: £44.99 £36.99 at Very

Save £8 - A faithful new take on the classic N64 game Pokémon Snap, capture all your favorite pocket monsters through the lens of your camera as you explore various different habitats and environments.

Nintendo Switch Lite Pokémon Dialga & Palkia Edition console: £199.99 at Argos Nintendo Switch Lite Pokémon Dialga & Palkia Edition console: £199.99 at Argos

Limited stock - Get the attractive Nintendo Switch Lite Pokémon Edition console from Argos while stock lasts.

Nintendo Switch OLED white + Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: £399.97 Nintendo Switch OLED white + Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: £399.97 £389.97 at Very

Save £10 – If you've had your eye on the beautiful Nintendo Switch OLED, you can grab this perfect Pokémon bundle and save £10 in the process. While you're technically getting the same game twice, this is a great purchase for fans of the beloved 2006 Nintendo DS games, and you can always gift one copy to a family member or your partner.

