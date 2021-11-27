Trending

Hey, Trainers! These early Cyber Monday Pokémon deals are a real catch

By last updated

Gotta buy ‘em all!

Pokemon Cyber Monday deals
(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you’ve got a penchant for everything Pokémon, we’ve spotted some brilliant early Pokémon deals that are worth shining a spotlight on as the Cyber Monday deals approach. 

With Black Friday 2021 now officially over – though most retailers couldn’t wait until November 26 to start dropping their deals – there are still plenty of savings to be had on Pokémon games, console bundles, and accessories as Cyber Monday approaches. 

In the US, various Pokémon games have been discounted, like New Pokémon Snap, and Pokémon Sword, which are down to $49.94 at Walmart, and you can pick up various accessories and merchandise using the links below.

In the UK, Very has a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that includes both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for £389.97 (saving you £10), and the limited edition Pokémon Nintendo Switch Lite is surprisingly still in stock at Argos for £199.99.

You can also pick up a Nintendo Switch neon model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, three months of Nintendo Switch Online, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, and get a free carry case for £309.99. If you’re after the Nintendo Switch OLED model, you can get Pokémon Brilliant Diamond for £359.99 along with a free carry case.

Today's best Pokémon early Cyber Monday deals (US)

Pokémon Sword/Shield: $59.99

Pokémon Sword/Shield: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart
Save $10 - Pokémon Sword and Shield are two of the best selling Switch games to date, and it's easy to see why. Catch, battle and trade all-new Pokémon and embark on a new adventure in the Galar region.

View Deal
New Pokémon Snap: $59.99

New Pokémon Snap: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart
Save $10 - A faithful new take on the classic N64 game Pokémon Snap, capture all your favorite pocket monsters through the lens of your camera as you explore various different habitats and environments.

View Deal
Pokken Tournament DX: $59.99

Pokken Tournament DX: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart
Save $10 - Take control of one of 21 Pokémon fighters, and battle it out in a beat 'em up that's basically Tekken starring Pokémon. With new fighters and online play, this is one of the more overlooked Pokémon titles out there that's well worth picking up.

View Deal

Today's best Pokémon early Cyber Monday deals (UK)

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee: £44.99

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee: £44.99 £36.99 at Very
Save £8 - You can get both Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokémon Let's Go Eevee at Very for just £36.99. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for these two great games, but it comes close enough that this is still a tempting deal.

View Deal
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pearl: £44.99

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pearl: £44.99 £42.99 at Very
Save £2 - It might not seem like much, but to see any discount on the two newest Pokémon which only launched on November 19 is nothing to be sniffed at. Both titles are on sale, too, so you can pick your favorite.

View Deal
Pokémon Sword/Shield: £39.99

Pokémon Sword/Shield: £39.99 £36.99 at Very
Save £3 - Pokémon Sword and Shield are two of the best-selling Switch games to date, and it's easy to see why. Catch, battle and trade all-new Pokémon and embark on a new adventure in the Galar region.

View Deal
New Pokémon Snap: £44.99

New Pokémon Snap: £44.99 £36.99 at Very
Save £8 - A faithful new take on the classic N64 game Pokémon Snap, capture all your favorite pocket monsters through the lens of your camera as you explore various different habitats and environments.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite Pokémon Dialga &amp; Palkia Edition console: £199.99 at Argos

Nintendo Switch Lite Pokémon Dialga & Palkia Edition console: £199.99 at Argos
Limited stock - Get the attractive Nintendo Switch Lite Pokémon Edition console from Argos while stock lasts.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch OLED white + Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: £399.97

Nintendo Switch OLED white + Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: £399.97 £389.97 at Very
Save £10 If you've had your eye on the beautiful Nintendo Switch OLED, you can grab this perfect Pokémon bundle and save £10 in the process. While you're technically getting the same game twice, this is a great purchase for fans of the beloved 2006 Nintendo DS games, and you can always gift one copy to a family member or your partner.

View Deal

More Pokémon deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Pokémon games from around the web right here, with offers available in your region. 

More early Cyber Monday deals

Adam Vjestica
Adam Vjestica

Adam is a Senior Gaming Writer at TechRadar. A law graduate with an exceptional track record in content creation and online engagement, Adam has penned scintillating copy for various technology sites and also established his very own award-nominated video games website. He’s previously worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor and once played Halo 5: Guardians for over 51 hours for charity. (He’s still recovering to this day.) 
See more Gaming news