Here's the cheapest Windows 10 Pro laptop - and it has a surprising feature

KUU Xbook laptop - $259.99 from Newegg

(roughly £200/AU$360)

The KUU Xbook hits the all important 8GB RAM threshold - and does so at an impressively affordable price. Its processor isn't the most powerful around, but the inclusion of an SSD and Windows 10 Pro make this an excellent bargain.View Deal

Our quest to find the most affordable laptop with 8GB of RAM has brought us once again to the popular US retailer Newegg, which is selling the KUU Xbook for a mere $259.99.

8GB is the magic number because it's the minimum amount of system memory Windows 10 (and Windows 10 Pro) will run on comfortably.

Remember, 1GB of memory tends to be allocated to graphics, so very often you’re left with significantly less than 80% of available RAM. Thankfully, this notebook from Kuu hits the all-important threshold.

The notebook's only major weakness is its processor - a relatively slow Intel Celeron J4115, which is still about three times faster than the Intel Atom x5-Z8350 CPU found in some laptops at this price point.

The rest of the configuration is more than adequate. Beyond 8GB RAM, there’s a 128GB M2.SATA SSD, full HD 14.1-inch display, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Windows 10 Pro (which is a surprise inclusion to say the least).

Design-wise, it looks a bit like the older Apple MacBook Pro laptops, but with a greater number of ports: two USB ports, one HDMI, one card slot and one audio connector.

When we reviewed the Kuu Xbook, our reviewed said the device "seems too good to be true and to a certain extent it is. However, the few issues we encountered cannot detract us from the fact that it is a whopper of a bargain."

