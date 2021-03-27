Here are the two best SIM only deals this weekend including unlimited data for £16

We're all about big data here at TechRadar, especially when it comes at a ridiculously affordable rate. Well, this weekend the best SIM only deals are ticking all our boxes. Whether you're after something dirt cheap and uber flexible, or you want all the data you can get your greedy mitts on, we've got the ideal SIM only plans for you.

First up, let's talk all-you-can-eat data. Of course, there's one mobile network that does this best. Yep, it could only be a SIM only deal, offering customers an unlimited data 12-month plan for just £16 a month. Coming 5G-ready, you'll get unlimited data, minutes and texts for sub-£20.

If you don't want to be tied down to a year-long contract and are after something even more affordable, Smarty swoops in with its 50GB SIM for just £12 a month, offering unlimited minutes and texts to boot on a 1-month rolling contract.

These are the best SIM only deals around. Keep reading to get these offers in full, and why not check out our mobile phone deals to find a SIM-free handset to match.

All-you-can-eat-data

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £16 a month

When it comes to big data plans at a small price, Three wins again and again with its SIM only deals. Get unlimited everything, from data to texts and calls, for just £16 a month in this 12-month tariff. You'll also be able to enjoy 5G mobile connectivity with a compatible handset, as well as hotspotting and roaming around the world at no extra cost.

View Deal

