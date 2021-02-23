Grab three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Amazon Music Unlimited free trials usually only clock in at 30 days, but right now Amazon is tripling its introductory deal, offering 3 months of its music streaming service for free.

That's excellent news if you recently picked up a new Echo device and want to test out the built-in Amazon Music functionality, or if you fancy a break from paying for your usual streaming provider. Remember, though, this will renew automatically at a rate of £14.99 per month so if you don't want to continue your membership you'll have to cancel before then.

Amazon Music Unlimited not only has a massive library of 70 million songs, all in HD, but you'll also have access to 5 million songs in the high-bitrate Ultra HD. Add ad-free streaming, native integration with Alexa, and the popular 'Side by Side' feature which allows you to listen to artist commentary alongside your favourite albums and there's plenty of value here. You can find out more about what you get for the Amazon Music Unlimited price with our handy guide to the service.

Amazon usually offers a month of free listening, but right now you can grab a full 3 month free trial - that's a full lockdown. Be sure to cancel before the end of your trial if you don't want to continue, because this will auto-renew at a rate of £14.99 a month.

