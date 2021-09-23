Grab the Apple AirPods Max today with this incredible discount

If you're looking for a brand new pair of high-quality over-ear headphones, then this great deal on the Apple AirPods Max might just pique your interest, especially with such an impressive discount.

By heading to Appliances Direct right now, you can pick up a pair of sky blue Apple AirPods Max for just £399. That's a saving of £150, one of the biggest discounts we've seen yet for this fantastic pair of over-ear headphones.

Editors Choice Apple AirPods Max: £549 £399 at Appliances Direct

Save £150 - The Apple AirPods Max are simply one of the best pairs of over-ear headphones you can buy, and the high price is a bit easier to stomach with this discount. Featuring excellent sound quality and great noise cancellation, there are very few headphones better than these at this discounted price.VIEW DEAL ON

The Apple AirPods Max are among the best over-ear headphones we've reviewed. The AirPods Max feature outstanding sound for the price, and great noise cancellation ensures privacy when you need it most.

Usually, the high price of the AirPods Max is a little tough to stomach, but this discounted price makes them hard to pass up. And right now, buying a new pair of AirPods Max will net you 6 months of Apple Music at no extra cost.

With additional features available when used with an iOS-powered device, such as access to Apple's Spatial and Lossless Audio, the AirPods Max are a great companion to Apple products like the iPhone or iPad.

