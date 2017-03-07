Google Pixel 2 might not have a headphone jack

Despite highlighting the headphone port and taking a slight stab at Apple in adverts for the original Pixel and Pixel XL, it looks like Google might ditch the 3.5mm port for the Pixel 2.

An internal Google document seen by 9to5Google says as much, and although the site hasn’t shared the document itself, as doing so would put the source at risk, it’s emphasized that “the language used presents the removal of the jack as a matter of fact.”

So it sounds like an open-and-shut case, except it’s not quite. The information comes second hand from a single source, and even if it is accurate we’re likely a long way off the launch of the Pixel 2, with October looking most likely, so it’s always possible that Google could change its mind.

Could go either way

As such we wouldn’t count on it happening, but we also wouldn’t rule it out. Apple’s iPhone 7 wasn’t the first to ditch the 3.5mm port (the Moto Z among others got there first) and others are likely to follow, so we wouldn’t rule out the Pixel 2 being one of them.

If that sounds like a downgrade, well, in a sense it is, but it could free up space for new and improved components, like a bigger battery, or just a smaller handset.

And the Pixel 2 is shaping up to be a big upgrade in other areas, with rumors pointing to a waterproof build along with an improved chipset and camera, though it may also come with a higher price, so you’d better get saving.