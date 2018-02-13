Google Home Max tops Apple HomePod for audio, says Consumer Reports

While the recently-released Apple HomePod is impressing with its audio quality , an early assessment from non-profit reviewing organization, Consumer Reports, claims that the Google Home Max and Sonos One slightly edge it out with their audio chops.

In a short video , Consumer Reports mentions that, despite being “one of the best-sounding smart speakers they’ve tested”, the HomePod didn’t sound as clear as Google’s larger competitor or the more audio-centric Sonos One. The early review claims that the HomePod suffers from overemphasized bass and a muddier sound overall .

However, the organization has yet to complete its full evaluation, so whether or not they’ll alter their assessment in this field is yet to be seen, but we should find out in the coming weeks when the full results are released.

This could spell trouble for Apple, as its $349 (£319 / AU$499) device was largely lined up to compete with Google’s $399 Max smart speaker (around £300 / AU$510), with its audio quality being touted as a prominent selling point. But for those already engaged in the Apple ecosystem, the HomePod will still likely please.