Get the Fitbit Luxe, the best fitness tracker of 2021, at its lowest price ever

Our top-rated fitness tracker of 2021, the Fitbit Luxe, is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon.

This is a top-of-the-line Fitbit with excellent health monitoring tools and a stylish design. The Luxe tracks stats including sleep, respiration, swimming, workouts and heart rate, all of which are clearly shown on a bright AMOLED display. This fitness tracker also has a five-day battery life, and is water resistant up to 50m.

The Fitbit Luxe normally sells for £129.95, but Amazon has slashed that by 17%, bringing it to its lowest ever price of £107.50.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

Today's best Fitbit Luxe deal

Fitbit Luxe Health & Fitness Tracker: £129.95 Fitbit Luxe Health & Fitness Tracker: £129.95 £107.5 at Amazon

Save £22.45 - The Fitbit Luxe has been crowned as TechRadar’s best new fitness tracker of 2021 for its stylish design and excellent activity tracking, and it’s now at its lowest price ever at Amazon.

The Luxe works in tandem with the Fitbit app, which provides an in-depth look at your fitness and activity stats. This deal also includes a six-month free trial of Fitbit Premium, which will provide you with even more tools, like a wider array of workouts and detailed historical data.

More Fitbit Luxe deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Fitbit Luxe from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.