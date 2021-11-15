Get Battlefield 2042 for free with this superb 500GB NVMe SSD deal

Waiting on Black Friday deals to grab a speedy NVMe SSD at a discounted price? You might not have to wait any longer thanks to this early deal on the WD_Black SN750 SE 500GB NVMe SSD. What's even better is that the deal comes with a free copy of the newly released Battlefield 2042.

Right now, you can pick up this 500GB NVMe SSD for just £76.99 at Amazon UK. The usual retail price is £111.99, saving you a good £35. Not only is this the best price we've seen yet for this WD_Black SSD, the free copy of Battlefield 2042 only sweetens the deal.

Now, while the SN750 was among the fastest SSDs of its day, it is admittedly a few years old at this point, meaning that other NVMe SSDs have since usurped the SN750's throne. However, you're still getting improved speeds compared to more traditional SATA SSDs, and it's a great option if you're on a budget and looking to score a free game in the deal hunting process.

One last thing to note is that this NVMe SSD and Battlefield 2042 bundle does not come with a heatsink, meaning you'll have to fit your own manually. That being said, we'd still wholeheartedly recommend fitting a heatsink to your SSD to prevent it from overheating.

Today's best WD_Black SN750 early Black Friday deal

WD_BLACK SN750 500GB NVMe SSD with Battlefield 2042: £111.99 WD_BLACK SN750 500GB NVMe SSD with Battlefield 2042: £111.99 £76.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - It hasn't been the king of NVMe SSDs for a while, but the SN750 still delivers speeds far superior to that of older SATA SSDs. You're also getting a free PC copy of Battlefield 2042, which sweetens the deal considerably.

WD_BLACK SN750 1TB NVMe SSD with Battlefield 2042: £194.99 WD_BLACK SN750 1TB NVMe SSD with Battlefield 2042: £194.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £75 - At a massive saving of £75, we'd recommend this deal to anyone looking to add a significant amount of space to their gaming PC setup, especially if you often install games with large file sizes.

It's possible to get the SN750 NVMe SSD cheaper if you opt to buy it on its own without the inclusion of Battlefield 2042. And this might be the right option for you if you're not interested in EA Dice's latest multiplayer shooter.

And while 500GB is a fine amount of space, games like Battlefield 2042 will quickly fill it up. In this case, we'd recommend going for the 1TB version of the SSD linked above. It's pricier, but if you have the budget, it's also seeing a significant discount on Amazon UK right now.

Lastly, Battlefield 2042 is included as a code allowing you to download the game on PC. This SSD won't work on PS5, either. We're rounding up the best PS5 SSD Black Friday deals if you're after more storage space for your PlayStation 5.

