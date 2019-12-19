Get ahead of Boxing Day sales with these excellent Google Home deals

Want to start the new year off right with a smart home to automate your everyday life? With these early Boxing Day sales, you can pick up a collection of Google Home deals to save you even more cash in the lead up to Christmas.

We're looking at some fantastic smart speaker deals from Currys in particular this week, and while the standard Echo Dot deals are still kicking around, you can also find some excellent prices on Google's offering to the smart home market.

These Google Home deals are bringing the prices of popular items like the Google Home and Google Home Mini down to incredibly attractive prices right now. You can save up to £40 on your new smart speaker, and we've even found an excellent discount on the Google Nest Hub for those of you looking for a smart assistant with a screen.

2019's Boxing Day sales are already kicking off, with a range of products hitting their Black Friday prices once more. These Google Home deals are just some of the fantastic price cuts we've seen over the last couple of days, so be sure to keep an eye on our Boxing Day hub for all the best discounts over the Christmas period.

The best Google Home deals in the early Boxing Day sales

Google Home Mini | £49 £19 at Currys

This Google Home Mini deal slashes £30 off the price of the smallest smart home hub in the range. For under £20 you're getting a decent enough speaker with a massive range of smart home voice control integrations from which you can run your entire life.

Google Home | £89 £49 at Currys

Currys has a few Google devices included in their Boxing Day sales, including this Google Home. Enjoy ad-supported access to YouTube music, and use Google Assistant to answer any burning questions you might have.

Google Nest Hub | £119 £59 at Currys

With Google Assistant integration, you can listen to music, watch movies or control your smart home with this device. This is the same price Currys offered during the Black Friday period, so it's a decent saving. View Deal

If you're still looking for more Boxing Day sales, we're rounding up all the best ones over on our dedicated Boxing Day page. If you're looking for a different brand to connect your home to, check out these Apple Homepod deals or the classic Amazon Echo deals.