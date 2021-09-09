Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and a Smart Tag with these Samsung S21 deals

Mobiles.co.uk is offering great deals on Samsung Galaxy S21 plans and throwing a Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds in for free too. Not only are you bagging a deal on the phone contracts but you’ll be getting £248 of free tech as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 may be the cheapest of the 2021 range of android smartphones, but it’s still an excellent handset. If you’re looking for a phone with a fantastic camera and solid battery life, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is a great option.

Both Vodafone and ID mobile have tariffs available for impressive prices on Mobile.co.uk, all with unlimited calls and texts but varying amounts of data. For £39 a month and no upfront cost you can get 100GB of data on Vodafone. For 54GB of data on the same network, it’ll be £34 a month and £35 upfront. The final deal from Vodafone offers you 25GB of data for £31 a month and £99 upfront. iD Mobile is offering the same unlimited minutes and texts but with 20GB of data for £29.99 a month with a £49.99 upfront cost.

So if you’re looking for some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals on the market and you want to get your hands on some free tech, Mobiles.co.uk has plenty of options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: free gifts and price cuts

Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £99 upfront | 25GB data | £31pm + free Galaxy Buds Pro + Smart Tag

If you don’t mind paying a larger upfront cost for the handset, you can pay £99 today and get the Samsung Galaxy S21 for just £31pm with this Vodafone tariff. Offering customers unlimited minutes, texts, and calls as well as 25GB of data, if you sign up for this 24 month contract you’ll also receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and a Smart Tag for no extra cost.

How to claim your headphones and Smart Tag:

Unfortunately, your free gifts don't come automatically bundled with your smartphone but the good news is that it is very easy to claim.

Simply head to this link and submit a claim within 60 days of when you bought your device. Samsung will then let you know if your claim has been approved and if it has, you will receive your free tech within 45 days.

