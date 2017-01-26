Get a chance to play Tekken 7 before anyone else at the PC Gamer Weekender

The classic fighting game Tekken will be available to play at the PC Gamer Weekender ahead of its June 2 release date.

This means attendees of the event, which takes place on February 18-19 2017 at Olympia London, will have a chance to play the latest – and final – chapter in the Mishima Blood Saga over three months before its full UK release.

Tekken 7 has been available in Japanese arcades since 2015, but this year sees the release of the game on home systems. As well as coming to PC for the first time ever, the game will also be making its way to the PS4 and Xbox One .