Get 16% off Photoshop and Lightroom in Adobe's big early Black Friday sale

Some big early Black Friday deals are already landing – and Adobe has just dropped the best one so far for photographers with its 16% discount on the Creative Cloud Photography plan, which includes both Photoshop and Lightroom. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Adobe's Photography plan is still the most popular editing bundle for photographers, whether you're looking to spruce up images on your desktop, laptop or tablet. It includes Lightroom, Lightroom Classic and Photoshop on both desktop and iPad, plus 20GB of cloud storage, and is the first Adobe Black Friday deal we've seen this year.

The 16% off discount brings the monthly price of the Photography Plan down from £9.98 to only £8.32 per month, which is excellent value that's usually only available in Adobe's traditional early Black Friday sale.

You'll have to be quick, though as the offer ends on November 14.

Today's best Adobe Black Friday deal

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan Adobe CC Photography Plan: £9.98 £8.32 per month

Get full access to both Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, which are the gold standard editing combo for photographers. This deals also includes 20GB cloud storage, and we're unlikely to see a better price for this bundle for the rest of the year. Deal ends midnight November 14

Why do you need both Photoshop and Lightroom? While both programs are image editors, they work in different ways and bring different benefits.

Photoshop is an incredibly powerful editor that gives you per-pixel control over the finer details of your snaps. Lightroom, meanwhile, is an excellent photo organizer, and offers a simpler selection of photography-themed editing tools. This makes them a great combination that can cover pretty much any image-editing task.

While Adobe traditionally offers discounts on its pricier Creative Cloud All Apps bundle during Black Friday itself, this is definitely the best bundle for photographers – and it's unlikely to reappear again after its November 14 expiry.

Both programs have also just received big updates. Lightroom now has some excellent new automatic masking tools, while Photoshop has been bolstered with neural filters that serve up Adobe's take on your phone's Portrait mode. This makes it a great time to sign up for the Photography plan, as the two new apps have never been as powerful or user-friendly.

This deal ends at midnight on November 14, though – and as we've never seen Adobe extend its deals past their original deadlines, we'd suggest snapping this one up pretty soon.

