Get £10 off at Amazon for the next 24 hours

Amazon has been ranked #1 for customer satisfaction for the second year running by The UK Institute of Customer Service following a survey of 10,000 consumers, and to thank you for your satisfaction it’s offering £10 off every order over £50 for today only.

Once you have your order over £50 ready, to get the £10 off simply enter the code BIGTHANKS when you get to the checkout.

As you’d expect the offer is limited to Amazon retail products only so you won’t get the discount on Gift Cards, AmazonFresh orders, digital products, baby formula or products sold by Amazon Marketplace sellers.

Sweet satisfaction

“We always appreciate the support of our customers so we’re thrilled to start the year with such positive feedback,” said Doug Gurr, UK Country Manager, Amazon.

“We know we can always get better, and we’re confident our investments in the UK will enable us to further improve the shopping experience for all our customers in 2017.”

So, if you’ve had your eye on a few items on Amazon now is the perfect time to pick them up!