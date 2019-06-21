Garmin Fenix 5 is its best price ever right now

Looking for a top-end running watch without an extortionately high price? Garmin's Fenix 5 and Fenix 5S are now back to their lowest prices ever thanks to a sale from John Lewis in the UK.

Both of these watches are down to £299.99 at the retailer, which matches the lowest price we've seen previously. That was at Amazon during April this year.

Right now, you won't find them for this low at any other retailer though with the average price being around £390 on Amazon and over the £400 mark on other retailers such as Wiggle.

You can buy the Garmin Fenix 5 in black using the links above, while the Fenix 5S comes in a choice of either white or black.

Don't know which watch to go for? A lot of the technology here is exactly the same, it's just the S model is designed specifically for those with smaller wrists or people who want a smaller device.

It's worth noting the Garmin Fenix 5 range now has been replaced by the more up to date Fenix 5 Plus range, but the former watch is still a powerful device that many runners will love.

It's unlikely we'll see either of these watches at a better price than this for some time, but Amazon Prime Day is around the corner so it's possible that we may see some deals over that period that beat this.

Via Wareable