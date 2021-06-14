Garmin Father's Day deal: Garmin Instinct Solar hits lowest ever price

Just in time for Father's Day, the Garmin Instinct Solar sports watch is now just £260.26 at Amazon. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this feature-packed watch, which costs £319.99 direct from Garmin and usually hovers around the £340 mark on Amazon.

We're expecting to see some great deals on running watches and fitness trackers for Prime Day 2021, including various Garmin watches, but we doubt that the Garmin Instinct Solar will drop any lower than this.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best Garmin deals near you.

Garmin Instinct Solar: £319.99 £260.62 at Amazon

Save £59.73 The Instinct Solar is one of the best running watches you can buy today, and this is the cheapest we've ever seen it (even last year's Black Friday deals weren't this good. This price applies to the Sunburst Yellow model, but you can also grab the Flame Red or Graphite models for just a bit more.

View Deal

The Instinct Solar is a beefed up version of the original Garmin Instinct, with a new chipset, SpO2 sensor, plus Garmin's proprietary Power Glass. This harvests energy from the sun to keep the watch's battery topped up, and with the right settings enabled (power conserving options are fully customizable), it could theoretically keep running forever without another charge.

It didn't last quite that long in our tests, but battery life could be measured in weeks rather than days or hours.

If that's not enough, it's also one of the toughest sports watches we've tested, and boasts excellent GPS navigation, plus heart rate tracking and all-day stress monitoring. At this price, it's hard to beat.

Other great running watch deals

Garmin Venu Sq: £179.99 £146 at Amazon

Save £33.99 The Venu Sq is one of Garmin's most stylish running watches, but doesn't skimp on features with GPS and full fitness tracking tools. We've previously seen it drop to £147.99, so this is its lowest price yet, and again (as with the Instinct Solar), it's a price that might not be beaten on Prime Day.

View Deal

Polar M430: £197.46 £114.99 at Amazon

Save £78.02 The Polar M430 is another of the best running watches around, and there's a huge saving right now. You'll pick up the biggest saving on the black model, but the orange version is only a little more right now. You'll need to select your band size before you can see the price and place your order.

View Deal

If you're not in the UK, here are the best Garmin deals near you.