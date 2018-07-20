Best free games 2018: the top free games to download on PC

Money can’t buy you love, at least according to the Beatles, and the same applies to the best free games. Especially in 2018, when your Steam library can be graced with free AAA games, and Xbox and Playstation have created a free game ecosystem with Games with Gold and Playstation Plus. The best PC games, however, take a unique approach.

There are still a ton of free games out there on Steam, GOG and even (get ready) Origin, thanks to the occasional freebie and the runaway popularity of free-to-play games.

From Battle Royale extravaganzas like Fortnite to Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing games like Wildstar, the best free games cover a wide range of different genres and styles. Plus, since we’ve invested plenty of time (maybe even too much) into these games, you can be confident they’ll be worth your time.

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article