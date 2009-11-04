Sony PSN video store: UK titles revealed

Sony has revealed that its long-awaited VOD plans for the PSN are taking shape, with the service still looking to hit its UK release date later this month and in other parts of Europe in 2010.

After TechRadar's news this week that Sony's VOD store in the US now boasts the most downloadable content on any console, the company has released information about what kind of titles to expect in the UK when it launches over here later this month.

Although it is not known exactly how many titles are available, Sony has teased with a 'must-have' list which includes the following: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Hannah Montana: The Movie, Bruno, Angels & Demons, Casino Royale, Crank 2: High Voltage and The Hills Have Eyes.

Sounds like a pretty good line-up of major movies to us.

Studio support

The film studios which have signed up to the UK version of the VOD service include: 20th Century Fox, Disney, Lionsgate, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Starz Media2, Universal, and Warner Bros. Expect this list to rise though with a lot more independents looking to get their films on-board.

PSP users will be pleased to hear that the movie downloads can be viewed on the handheld console as well as on your PS3 system, and the films will be available to download in both HD and SD.

Prices for the movie downloads are still to be announced.

