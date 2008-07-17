Trending
 

ESA Study - average gamer is 35

40% are women, 25% are over 50

Mario Kart - enjoyed by elderly ladies worldwide, suggests the ESA's latest survey
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) released the 2008 Essential Facts About the Computer and Video Game Industry at its "State of the Industry" E3 keynote this week, an in-depth survey which contained a few interesting (and some quite surprising) facts about gamers.

"This new data underscores the fundamental principle that computer and video games are a mainstream entertainment form, which captures the imagination of every segment of our society," said ESA CEO Michael Gallagher.

No such thing as stereotype

Some of the findings from the ESA-commissioned survey of the great American public were as follows:

* 65 percent of American households play computer and video games;
* 38 percent of American homes have a video game console;
* The average game player is 35 years old;
* One out of four gamers are over age 50;
* Women aged 18 or older represent a significantly greater portion of the game-playing population (33 percent) than boys age 17 or younger (18 percent);
* 41 percent of Americans expect to purchase one or more games this year;
* 94 percent of parents are present when games are purchased or rented;
* 88 percent of parents report always or sometimes monitoring the games their children play;
* 63 percent of parents believe games are a positive part of their children's lives.

ESA's Michael Gallagher noted that: "No longer is there a stereotypical gamer."

He's not wrong! Head over to the ESA website to see the full study.

