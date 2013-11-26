Xbox One TV integration broken in the UK

Not exactly what you want from your living room hub

British Xbox One owners might not be enjoying the all of the console's TV features just yet but they can still run a set-top box through the machine and have their TV feed snapped to the corner of the screen during gameplay.

But even that is proving problematic for gamers as integration with UK television signals is causing a juddering image. This is due to the difference in refresh rate between the Xbox One (which runs at 60Hz) and the TV signal (50Hz in the UK).

The problem has been reported widely by users and confirmed by CVG. According to people experiencing the issue, dropped framerates are leading to a "juddery" picture which is reportedly unwatchable.

Can we fix it?

But there is a workaround proposed by HDTVtest. To fix the problem, you'll need to go into display settings and set the Xbox One to auto-detect. Then switch the resolution from 1080p to 720p, but hit "No" when it asks if you want to keep it at this resolution.

This makes the Xbox One believe it's running on a TV incompatible with 60Hz and will instead run in 50Hz mode. But while it's one way of solving the problem, having to run the console at 50Hz isn't going to be music to gamers' ears.

We've contacted Microsoft to ask whether it's working on a better solution and will let you know as soon as there's an update on the matter.