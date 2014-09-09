PS4 becomes second-fastest selling console ever in the UK

Sony has just announced that the PS4 has reached 1 million sales in the UK, making it the second-fastest selling console of all time in the UK.

The PlayStation 4 hit that number after 42 weeks on sale. For comparison, the Xbox 360 took 60 weeks to reach that and the PS2 needed 50.

Right now, the PS4 is only beaten by the original Wii, which got to the big 1m in the UK after just 38 weeks. But with the launch of Destiny and Christmas less than four months away, we don't really see any signs of Sony's console slowing down.