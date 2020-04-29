Games for Carers initiative thanks NHS workers with free video games

The UK games industry has rallied to launch a major initiative called Games for Carers, as a thank you to frontline NHS workers for their selfless work during the current crisis.

"Our amazing NHS staff are working hard on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus, and it is brilliant to see the UK's video games industry uniting to say thank you through this campaign,” commented creative industries minister Caroline Dinenage. “We have worked closely with games companies to help keep people safe and I am delighted the sector is continuing to support the NHS in such an innovative way."

The initiative provides NHS workers with a free game or game subscription to help them unwind, or provide some light relief for their families. NHS staff can claim their free game or subscription by visiting the dedicated Games for Carers website and entering their NHS email address.

Spoilt for choice

There are more than 85,000 free games spanning multiple genres, age-ratings and platforms available to download, and include titles from notable publishers such as EA, Sega, Xbox, Team 17 as well as independent studios like Wired Productions and Dovetail Games.

We’ve already seen video game companies step up to help keep people entertained during lockdown, with Sony giving away two free PS4 games to encourage gamers to stay home. Google has also done its part by giving away two months of Stadia Pro as well as relaunching classic Google Doodle games of old.

“The UK games industry has been proud to play its part in conveying these vital public health messages during this national emergency. Now our community has united again to say thank you to the truly extraordinary people who make up the NHS frontline team,” said Dr Jo Twist, CEO of Ukie. “Games companies of all sizes and players everywhere recognise their exceptional dedication and hope this initiative goes some way to help them to understand how respected and valued they are.”