Fujifilm to open new content experience center in London

From its retina-punishing Instax cameras and handsome X-series models through to its high-end GFX medium-format monsters, Fujifilm certainly has a product portfolio wide enough to entice photographers from all corners.

And now the company will be bringing them all together in a new home, with the launch of a new concept experience center in London.

Situated in Covent Garden, and said to be the world's first store of its kind for the Japanese company, the center will not only allow photographers get their hands on a wide range of Fujifilm's imaging products, but also promises to inspire visitors to create, print and share their images.

Theo Georghiades, General Manager of Fujifilm UK and the new venture's project leader, said: “Image quality is core with all the products that we have, and we want to be able to showcase this, whether it’s with Instax, X-series or GFX, or with photo gifting and printing.

“We want to reward our customers with a 360-degree offering. This isn’t just an old fashioned camera club: we want everyone to feel welcome and enjoy image making.”

The center will have a number of different zones that showcase various products and services from the company, from separate areas for the GFX system and X-series cameras through to an Instax camera and printers experience zone, and a further Wonder Photo Shop for printing and gifting.

The center is set to be located on Long Acre, one of the busiest streets in the area. Right now it's still being constructed, and it's expected to open its doors towards the end of the year.

Fujifilm is also expected to announce two new lenses shortly, the Fujinon XF16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR and GF50mm f/3.5 R LM WR lenses, while rumors of an X-Pro3 camera have also been bubbling way for some time.