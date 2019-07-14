Free Amazon Echo - Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deals just got even better

Like Roger Federer at Wimbledon, sometimes the greatest things just get better and better. The equivalent in the world of broadband deals is the fibre offering from Vodafone.

Earlier in the week it got cheaper, with a pound a month coming off Vodafone's most affordable plan to a barely believable £21 per month. But now it's gone and thrown in a free gift, too - an Amazon Echo Plus smart speaker, which is worth around £130 and that our review describes as a "smart way of beginning or continuing your foray into the smart home".

The freebie is also available with the Vodafone Superfast 2 package, increasing the average speed to 63Mb (so downloads of almost 8MB per second!) and available for a very reasonable £27 per month.

You can see this cut price Vodafone broadband deal down below, or check out our guide to the best broadband deals to compare it to the rest of the options when it comes to internet.

Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deal in full:

(Image credit: Vodafone) Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | £9.99 activation | £21 per month | FREE Amazon Echo Plus

Vodafone has been offering cheap broadband to the UK for a while now and it just got even cheaper. It might only be by £1 a month but when it was already so affordable before, that extra bit of saving is more than welcomed. With this package you're getting speeds averaging 35Mb and a discount for those who are existing Vodafone mobile customers.

View Deal