Forget GoPro, the best cheap 4K action camera now costs just £73 for Prime Day

Been trying to track down the best cheap action camera? Amazon's Prime Day deals have just served up a real zinger, with a 27% price slash on our favorite, budget GoPro alternative.

This deal means the Apeman A100, which we recently crowned the best budget action cam, is now available for just £73.22, making this rugged 4K sidekick superb value. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

The A100 impressed us with its impressively sharp 4K footage, with detail on a similar level to the far pricier GoPro Hero 8 Black. Thanks to its included case, it's also waterproof to 40m and takes solid 20MP photos, too.

Most cheap action cameras top out at 4K/30p video, so the Apeman A100's 4K/50p mode is particularly impressive at this price. In our side-by-side tests with its affordable rivals, the A100 came out on top, even matching some much pricier action cams from GoPro.

We were also impressed by its usability, too – it has a cover for its ports to keep them protected, plus a 2-inch touchscreen for navigating its various modes. And when you aren't mounting it to your cycling helmet to capture errant driving, the A100 also doubles as a webcam for both Macs and Windows PCs.

