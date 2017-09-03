Force Friday 2017 is over but you can still find epic Star Wars deals

Force Friday 2017 isn't over just yet, as many Star Wars discounts continue into the weekend, according to our curated list of what's on sale right now.

If you're wondering "What is Force Friday and when does it end?," we'll quickly explain it at hyperdrive speed, then show you the best deals list below.

Force Friday II is the second annual Star Wars discount weekend on everything from toys to drones to light sabers. It's timed to introduce Disney's new Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys, and putting almost everything else on sale.

When does Force Friday 2017 end?

Force Friday 2017 started at midnight on Friday, September 1, and despite the name, a lot of sales last all weekend. There are some seriously impressive toys coming out of Force Friday, like this brilliant Battle Drone:

This is actually Force Friday II – Disney held the first one 12 months ago and it's set to become an annual event. It's again planning a weekend-long flash sale on Star Wars toys.

However, instead of helping promote Rouge One, Disney's efforts this time around are to direct your attention to Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi ahead of its December 15, 2017 release date.

Best Force Friday stores: Target, Toys R Us, Amazon

Star Wars toys, games and cosplay are on sale just about everywhere, and we've ranked the top stores that have the best Force Friday deals.

It includes all of the recognizable players you'll see running Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in November, including Amazon, Walmart, Toys R Us and Target.

US Force Friday links

UK Force Friday links

What are the best Force Friday deals?

There are a lot of sales timed for the Force Friday 2017 weekend, so it's going to be a challenge to find exactly what you want at a cheap price.

That's why we've compiled a list of the best Force Friday deals in order to give you a taste of what's out there at Amazon, Toys R Us, Target and others.

R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero

New for Force Friday: $179.99

New for Force Friday: £179.99

You've always wanted your own R2-D2 unit, don't lie. Thankfully, the Star Wars tech wizards at Sphero are granting you a chance to own an R2 via another one of their app-controlled droids. It has authentic movement and sounds, and it can transition between bipod to tripod modes. Way to put the hero in Sphero, Star Wars robotic toys team.

BB-9E App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero

New for Force Friday: $149.99

New for Force Friday: £149.99

One of the coolest Star Wars Force Friday purchase you can make today is this BB-9E drone made by the geniuses at Sphero. They also mad the popular BB-8 drone that can be controlled with a phone app. This works the same way, but it has the power of the Dark Side thanks to its Star Wars: The Last Jedi role.

Star Wars Levitating Death Star Bluetooth Speaker by Plox

Now $149.99 (Was $179.99) 17% off

You've seen these Bluetooth levitating speakers before but a floating Death Star takes it to a whole new level. It's really a 5-Watt speaker with 360 degrees audio, and rated five hours on a single charge. It's practically perfect, except for that tiny thermal exhaust port. But what could go wrong?

Propel’s Star Wars Battle Drones

Now $159.99 (Was $199.99) 20% off

Now £199.99 for Force Friday

Also amazing and at the top of our Force Friday deals list are three Star Wars Battle Drones. There's an X-Wing, a TIE Fighter and a Speeder Bike, and you and your Jedi friends can battle it out with an integrated laser game. Flying drones and playing Star Wars toys are thing things we actually like seeing collide.

Star Wars First Order Special Forces TIE Pilot Helmet

Force Friday price: $664.99

If you're a First Order type of Star Wars fan who has earned their stripes, then this expensive, but tempting Force Friday deal is for you. The description specifically says, "This is not a toy." We agree. It's so much more.

Darth Vader Lightsaber Tie

Force Friday price: $54.99

This 100% silk Star Wars tie has a Darth Vader helmets and lightsabers pattern, but don't tie it too tightly and experience the Force choke. It's fashionable, even if it's a bit geeky. Don't trust us? Your faith on our fashion sense is... disturbing.

Star Wars Galactic Necklace

Force Friday price: $39.99

Not everything on sale is sterile-looking drones and lightsabers. If you want to walk away from Force Friday with something beautiful, you just Hoth to have to this Star Wars-themed necklace. It's a subtle chic and geek statement.

Star Wars Bluetooth Item Finders Action Figures

Force Friday Pre-order Special $24.99

Finding lost keys is always a delight and seamless thanks to Bluetooth trackers. Having Star Wars characters help you is even better. Plox has created a bunch of Star Wars themed Bluetooth item finders, from Storm Troopers, to BB8 to Darth Vader, and they're all 24.99 on Force Friday.

Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

New for Force Friday: $99.95

New for Force Friday: £99.99

You can build your own R2-D2 unit thanks to this inventive DIY kit from a company called littleBits. What a big idea. It has 20 Droid parts and 3 sticker sheets, plus this functioning robot that can beep, whistle, move around. It's great for kids and adult Star Wars superfans.

Star Wars The Force Awakens Chewbacca Electronic Mask

Now $25.99 (was $31.99) – 19% off

Now £19.90 (was £29.99) - 34% off

You can be your own internet meme with this electronic Chewbacca mask, which lets out the movie-classic Chewbacca roar whenever you open your mouth. This may well be the top-selling Force Friday item in 2017.

Sphero Star Wars BB-8 Droid with Star Wars Force Band

Now $112.98 (was $199.99) – 44% off

Now £149.93 (was £179.99) - 17% off

You can buy your very own BB8 drone that rolls around via smartphone controls while its head stays on top like it's magic – actually it's just magnets. It's now even better with Star Wars Force Band, and cheaper for Force Friday.

Star Wars The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Deluxe Electronic Lightsaber

Force Friday deal: $22.44

Being a Jedi requires two things: The Force (and you already have that because it's Force Friday 2) and a lightsaber. You can now have the latter for a little over $20 thanks to this Amazon Force Friday deal.

Darth Vader Electronic Lightsaber from Hasbro (last batch)

Force Friday deal: $21.99

This Darth Vader lightsaber is something special because it's been discontinued by the manufacturer. That means it's no longer being made, and pretty soon it'll be a rare gem. It's also only a little over $20 for Force Friday.

Star Wars Return of the Jedi Luke Skywalker Electronic Lightsaber

Now $33.43 (was $59.95) 44% off

Wait, so you want to be a good guy? The top Jedi lightsaber that uses electronic 'force' powers belongs to none other than Luke Skywalker, and it's now on sale for Force Friday 2 for almost half its original price.

Star Wars Furbacca

Now $49.99 (was $79.99) 38% off

Now £68.00

Sure, why not. We love Chewbacca. We used to love Furby in the 90s. Now the two have merged into something not quite hideous, and not quite cute, and Force Friday has it for $30 cheaper.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 75105 Star Wars Toy

Force Friday price: $115.99

Now £94.99 (was £139.99) - 32% off

This might be the ultimate Lego Star Wars set. It's the ship that made the Kessel Run at 15-inches long. Building it is fun and it comes with six minifigures with weapons: Rey, Finn, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Tasu Leech and a Kanjiklub gang member. Oh, and don't forget about the mini BB-8 droid.

Star Wars R2-D2 Pillow Buddy

Now $24.99 (was $49.99) 50% off

You may watch Star Wars and even live Star Wars, but do you sleep Star Wars? Okay then, try the R2-D2 'Pillow Buddy' since you probably said no. It's half off through JCPenny for Force Friday.

Star Wars Bladebuilders Jedi Master Lightsaber

Now $29.00 (was $49.99) 42% off

Now £74.99

Lightsabers are not all the same, and this one looks ridiculous thanks to the fact that this includes a lightsaber, two lightdaggers, a pair of elbow connectors, a cross connector, dual connector and expansion hilt. No one is messing with you on Force Friday II.

More Star Wars deals to come

These are hardly the only deals available for Star Wars Force Friday this week. They are just the best deals popping up now that are in stock. You can find a bunch of updated deals on this page as Disney's weekend celebration continues.