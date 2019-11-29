Fitbit Versa Lite hits lowest ever price, making it a top budget buy at just £90

Thinking of buying a new fitness tracker before the end of the year? Then you've come to the right place, as Amazon has a couple of tasty Fitbit price cuts.

The Fitbit Versa Lite has hit its lowest price ever, making the already-affordable fitness tracker a hot budget Black Friday 2019 buy, while the entry-level Fitbit Inspire has dropped by £30, making it a highly affordable £40.

Fitbit Versa Lite Black Friday deal

We've never seen the Versa Lite price go this low before, and we don't know how long it will last, so you may need to act fast to take advantage of this discount, which will save you £60 off the RRP.

Available to buy now for just £89.99, the Fitbit Versa Lite can be picked up in four different colours, with Lilac, Marina Blue, Mulberry and White to choose from.

Fitbit Versa Lite: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa Lite is an extremely useful fitness-tracking smartwatch, and at this all-time-low price, it's an absolute bargain. Several different colour variants are available, and all with the fantastic £60 price slash.

Fitbit Inspire Black Friday deal

If your budget doesn't stretch to the Versa Lite, then there's something for you too, as Amazon has slashed the price of the entry-level Fitbit Inspire.

You can now pick up this budget tracker for just £39.99, a healthy saving of £30 off the original price.

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £39.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a slim-line but competent fitness-tracking device, the Fitbit Inspire is at a new low price, making it now the most affordable Fitbit still supported by the company. It's great for people that want a small step tracker and exercise companion.

