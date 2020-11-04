Fitbit deal slashes the prices on some of the brand's older smartwatches and trackers

When you're looking for a new gadget, you can often save loads of money if you consider older devices over newer ones, a fact to which a new Fitbit deal attests.

This deal, coming ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, reduces the price of some of Fitbit's previous-gen smartwatches and fitness trackers, making them even more affordable.

These products are the Versa, Versa Lite, Versa 2, Inspire and Inspire HR, products replaced in Fitbit's line-up by the Versa 3 and Inspire 2. Still, just because the products are older doesn't mean they're bad, and in fact it might be better to buy a previous-gen model for a few reasons. They'll be cheaper, and some low-spec models often have better battery lives too.

Each of the Versa models is at least £50 cheaper, and the Inspire bands, which tend to be lower-cost anyway, are both up to £20 more affordable (not in the UK? Scroll to the bottom of this article to see prices in your region).

So read on for all the great Fitbit deals we've found.

Fitbit deals

Fitbit Versa: £199.99 £135.99 at Amazon

Fitbit's original Versa product, this wearable has a hardy design, loads of fitness features (more than on the Inspire) and a few lifestyle tools too. The £64 reduction is only applicable on the Peach version of the device, but the black version is almost as cheap with £59 off.

Fitbit Versa Lite: £149.99 £99.99 at Amazon

If you like the Mulberry colour shown here (as it's the only colour reduced), you'll want to pick up this deal. There's £50 off the lightweight version of the Fitbit Versa, which has a few missing features from the top-end one, but better battery life.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: £199.99 £135.99 at Amazon

Fitbit's second-generation Versa model brings with it Alexa connectivity so you can control other Amazon devices (or just have a wrist-mounted smart assistant) and it has a more lightweight design than its predecessor. At this price, it's probably better than the Versa - but the deal is only on the Petal or black versions.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £49.98 at Amazon

This lightweight fitness tracker counts your steps, your sleep, your calories burnt and more - and at this low price, it's a great purchase that you might prefer over other low-cost options from competitors.

Fitbit Inspire HR: £89.99 £75.82 at Amazon

As the name suggests, this fitness tracker is the same as the Fitbit Inspire, but with added heart rate tracking. If you want this extra information for your workouts and during the day, this model is for you.

View Deal

Now that countries are going into, or are on the edge of, Covid lockdowns, a fitness-centric smartwatch or fitness tracker could be a great buy.

A gadget like this can help you stay fit, by monitoring your steps and reminding you if you haven't done enough, and by tracking your workouts to help you improve. Many also have sedentary reminders, in case you've been sitting around for too long, or lifestyle features like music controls.

But a new Fitbit wearable will service you all year round, as they're hardy and dependable, and one of their top features is the community aspect where you can compare your steps and activities to those of your friends.