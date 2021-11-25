Trending

Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Sense just hit their lowest ever prices for Black Friday

By last updated

Two of the best Fitbit products right now

Fitbit Charge 5
(Image credit: Fitbit / Future)

The Fitbit Charge 5 is only a few months old, but we've already seen a price cut on the fitness tracker for Black Friday 2021 and it takes £30 off the fitness tracker's normal selling price.

That's an exciting deal for such a new product, and if you're looking for a huge saving on a Fitbit you should look to the Fitbit Sense that has dropped by £110 ahead of the big sales event.

Looking for something else for your wrist? We've collected the very best Black Friday Fitbit deals, best Black Friday smartwatch deals and the best Black Friday Garmin deals so you can find your perfect fitness companion ahead of the new year.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.

Today's best Fitbit Charge 5 Black Friday deal

£169.99

Fitbit Charge 5: £169.99 £139 at Amazon
Save £30 - The first truly great deal on the Fitbit Charge 5 is here, and we've just seen it drop down to below £140 for the very first time. This deal also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, as well as one of the very best fitness trackers money can buy right now.

View Deal

Today's best Fitbit Sense Black Friday deal

£299.99

Fitbit Sense: £299.99 £189 at Amazon
Save £110 - This is the best deal we've ever seen for the Fitbit Sense, and it's unlikely to get much cheaper this Black Friday. It has dropped by £110, and we particularly liked its detailed mood and stress tracking features that you don't get on many other Fitbit products.

View Deal

Other Fitbit Black Friday deals

£199.99

Fitbit Versa 3: £199.99 £139 at Amazon
Save £60 - The Versa 3 is Fitbit's take on the smartwatch, and a great alternative to an Apple Watch if you're mostly interested in keeping tabs on your physical and mental wellbeing. There's now £60 off the purple colorway, which isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen, but is very close.

View Deal
£139.99

Fitbit Versa 2: £139.99 £99 at Very
Save £40 - If you don't want to spend that extra for the Fitbit Versa 3, you can get the last-gen device for a bit less ahead of Black Friday. It's down to £110, and it offers a similar design plus most of the same fitness tracking stats you'll find on the Versa 3.

View Deal
£89.99

Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £57.99 at Amazon
Save £32 The sleek Fitbit Inspire 2 is the more affordable device in Fitbit's current lineup, and with this deal at Amazon it's even better value. The offer applies to the Lunar White and Desert Rose colorways, and is one of the best offers we've seen on the Inspire 2 to date. If you're on a tight budget, it's one to check out.

View Deal
£129.99

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £89.99 at Very
Save £40 - If you're starting to get into running, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a great lightweight fitness tracker that should suit you well. Despite its small size, it features built-in GPS, so you can run without carrying your phone. It also tracks heart rate, sleep and steps throughout the day, which you can then check in the Fitbit app. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen it, but it's lower than its normal price.

View Deal

More Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Sense deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Sense below.

More Black Friday deals in the UK

James Peckham
James Peckham

James is Phones Editor for TechRadar, and he has covered smartphones for the best part of a decade bringing you news on all the big announcements from top manufacturers making mobile phones. James is often testing out and reviewing the latest and greatest mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets, virtual reality headsets, fitness trackers and more. He has also worked on other leading tech brands, such as T3 and Gizmodo UK, as well as appearing as an expert on TV and radio for the BBC and other publications. Be sure to follow him on Twitter for all the latest smartphone news.
See more Wearables news