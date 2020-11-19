Fitbit Charge 4 is under $100 / £100 with this early Black Friday fitness tracker deal

Looking for a discount on Fitbit fitness trackers? Try this early Black Friday deal on the Fitbit Charge 4, which knocks $50 off in the US and £30 in the UK giving you a solid saving. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is a basic tracker, but it still has a lot of functionality, including built-in GPS, Spotify support, and Fitbit Pay.

In short, this version lets you leave your phone at home, is water-resistant up to 50m, and has a grayscale touchscreen to extend battery life reportedly lasting up to seven days – though extended GPS use can shorten that dramatically.

It won't provide the litany of data a Garmin or Polar wearable would, but the Fitbit Charge 4 is also notably cheaper, especially at this price. It tops our best fitness tracker page for a clear reason.

Best Fitbit Charge 4 deal in the US

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99.95 at Amazon

Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Amazon deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99.95 at Best Buy

Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Best Buy deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal

Best Fitbit Charge 4 deal in the UK

Fitbit Charge 4: £129 $£99.99 on Amazon

Live in the UK? You can now Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for £30 less with this early Black Friday Amazon deal. This is a solidly good Fitbit tracker with some great features and around seven days of battery life. The discount isn't as impressive as it is in the US, but it's still a remarkable price drop.View Deal

Shop all the early Black Friday Fitbit deals here

Not a Fitbit fan? Check out Garmin deals and sales that are live now

Fitbit Charge 4 deals in your region

Not in the US or UK? Here are some Fitbit Charge 4 deals in your region:

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals leading up to Black Friday, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.